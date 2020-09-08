POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Australian govt evacuates two journalists from China
Australian govt evacuates two journalists from China
Two journalists working for Australian media in China have been rushed home for their own safety, amid a diplomatic row. It took days of negotiations for the pair, who were wanted by police for questioning, to be allowed to leave. As relations between China and Australia continue to sour, rights groups say this is just the latest act of Beijing's hostile diplomacy. Liz Maddock reports. India-China Border Standoff 👉http://trt.world/IndiaChina US-China Tensions 🇺🇸🇨🇳 👉 http://trt.world/16mj #AustraliaChina #Chinanews #Australianjournalists
September 8, 2020
