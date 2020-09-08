POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK, EU trade talks resume as October deadline looms | Money Talks
08:07
BizTech
UK, EU trade talks resume as October deadline looms | Money Talks
The UK and EU have headed into a fresh round of Brexit talks. And they're expected to be tough. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking at changing legislation that could overwrite part of the agreement both sides signed in January. He's also warned it's looking more likely the UK will leave without a trade deal. As Sibel Karkus reports, that's not only casting a cloud over negotiations, but puts their entire deal at risk. We unpacked this with Denis MacShane in London. He's the UK's former minister of state for Europe and a former Labour Member of Parliament. He's also the author of 'Brexit No Exit. Why Britain (in the end) Won't Leave Europe'. #UK #EU #TradeTalks
September 8, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?