01:42
World
Report says Assad regime illegally detaining Palestinians
A joint report by the Middle East monitor and a leading Palestinian refugee rights groups say more than one thousand eight hundred Palestinians have been illegally detained by the Assad regime. UNHCR says half a million Palestinian refugees lived in Syria for years after fleeing Israel's crackdown in the Palestinians territories but only 100,000 now remain. Shoaib Hasan has the story. Syria, the Backstage 👉 http://trt.world/1386 TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #palestiniansinsyria #syriapalestine #palestinenews
September 9, 2020
