Report says Assad regime illegally detaining Palestinians

A joint report by the Middle East monitor and a leading Palestinian refugee rights groups say more than one thousand eight hundred Palestinians have been illegally detained by the Assad regime. UNHCR says half a million Palestinian refugees lived in Syria for years after fleeing Israel's crackdown in the Palestinians territories but only 100,000 now remain. Shoaib Hasan has the story.