POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Super-spreaders
01:28
World
Super-spreaders
The coronavirus pandemic is far from over and in many countries, the rate of new infections is actually on the rise. And it’s not helped by the so-called super-spreaders who can end up infecting a large number of people. Shamim Chowdhury talks us through how quickly Covid-19 can spread. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx Mask Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/16gn Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 #Covid19 #Infection #Pandemic
September 9, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?