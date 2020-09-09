World Share

Is Britain Heading For a No-Deal Brexit?

After years of Brexit negotiations, there's still no trade agreement between the EU and the UK. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given Brussels an ultimatum, either find a compromise in the next few weeks or accept a no-deal and move on. Both sides blame the other for the messiness of the divorce, but who's actually responsible? And is Britain really ready for a no-deal Brexit? Guests: Steve Peers Professor of EU Law at the University of Essex Ben Habib Former MEP for The Brexit Party John Howarth Former Labour Party MEP