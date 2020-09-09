AstraZeneca halts COVID-19 drug trial due to safety concerns | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has paused the trial of its highly anticipated potential COVID-19 vaccine as one participant reportedly had a serious adverse reaction. The vaccine is being developed in collaboration with Oxford University. The drug maker says an independent review of its safety data is under way. Shamim Chowdhury reports. For more, Dr Eric Feigl-Ding helped us unpack this story in Washington. He's an epidemiologist and health economist, and senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists. #AstraZeneca #Covid19Treatment #VaccineTrials
September 9, 2020
