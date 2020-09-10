POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nigerian traders in Ghana lament discrimination
Nigerian traders in Ghana lament discrimination
Nigerians in Ghana say they are suffering discrimination after many of their businesses were closed by local authorities. It's part of a suite of policies adopted by Ghana aimed at protecting local retail traders from foreign competition, which is dominated by Nigerians. As Aksel Zaimovic reports, the latest spat between Nigeria and Ghana could put further strain on their fragile relationship. Coronavirus in Africa 👉http://trt.world/13f2 #nigeriaghana #nigeria #ghana
September 10, 2020
