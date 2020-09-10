World Share

WOMEN LEADERS: Tackling COVID-19 better?

From New Zealand to Taiwan to Germany - some nations have earned praise for how they’ve handled COVID-19. What do those countries have in common? Women in the top job. And now research says female leaders have handled coronavirus better. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekend at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.