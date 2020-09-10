World Share

One on One with Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan sits at the crossroads of Europe and Asia but it comes with challenges. A drawn-out conflict with neighbouring Armenia over occupied Karabakh has flared up once again. TRT World's Alican Ayanlar asks Hikmat Hajiev, aide to the Azerbaijani president, whether the latest round of fighting has to do with Azerbaijan's emerging role as an energy alternative to Russia.