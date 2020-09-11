World Share

Have Turkey-France Relations Hit Rock Bottom?

Relations between Turkey and France have reached their lowest point in recent memory. The two NATO allies have found themselves on the opposite sides on many issues from the war in Libya to disputes in the eastern Mediterranean. So have relations between the two countries reached rock bottom? Guests: Francois Burgat Member of the European Council on Foreign Relations Giray Sadik Associate Professor at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University