The economic impacts of Turkey’s gas discovery in the Black Sea
The economic impacts of Turkey’s gas discovery in the Black Sea
Turkey has intensified its research and drill expeditions both in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean. The country is determined to reduce its dependency on oil and gas. How will the latest Black Sea discovery help Turkey economically? Turkey-Greece Mediterranean Dispute 👉 http://trt.world/17m8 Ethnic Minorities in Turkey 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1q4z #Blacksea #naturalgasdiscovery #Turkey
September 11, 2020
