The 2020–21 Premier League season gets underway on September 12

The English Premier League season is about to get underway on September 12, as Arsenal travels to newly promoted Fulham to begin their campaign. The Defending champions, Liverpool, will face stiff competition from Manchester City and a Chelsea side that has spent 300 million dollars in a bid for the title. Fans are still not allowed to attend games. And as Lance Santos reports, it may be some time before the league welcomes back the crowds. Beyond The Game 👉 http://trt.world/1qw6 #EPL #Football #Pandemic