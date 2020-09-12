POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nigerian charity offers free online classes to slum children
Nigerian charity offers free online classes to slum children
More than 13 million children stopped attending classes when the Covid-19 pandemic shut schools in #Nigeria in March. Now, the United Nations fears that cases could skyrocket when schools reopen. Adesewa Josh tells us how one local NGO is dedicated to help underprivileged children in #Lagos. Check out this playlist with up to date Covid-19 news coming from Africa 👉http://trt.world/1tyq #OnlineEducation #Pandemic #Schools
September 12, 2020
