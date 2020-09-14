World Share

PLASTICS: How to make them sustainable

Plastic products everywhere we look - that are made, used, and thrown away. If we can’t live without plastic - what needs to change before it poisons our planet? Guests: Sian Sutherland Co-founder of A Plastic Planet Rushabh Chheda Founder of Conscious Designs Sharon George Green Technology Expert at Keele University Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.