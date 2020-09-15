POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Loyalty to Pakistan: From a Politician to a Meme
02:26
World
Seher Kamran was the principal of PISJES school in Saudi Arabia until 2014, after she was sacked over allegations of corruption. She also was a former senator for Pakistan’s People’s Party in Sindh Province until 2019. But recently an old video of a school function has gone viral on Tik Tok, YouTube and other social media platforms. #LoyaltyToPakistan #SacrificeMyLIfeForPakistan #PakistaniMemes
September 15, 2020
