Black farmers fear losing land to former white owners | Money Talks

The Zimbabwean government's decision to compensate some white farmers who lost their land twenty years ago to Black farmers, has triggered a huge debate in the Southern African nation. Under the new laws, some foreign white farmers whose land was seized can apply to get it back. And as John Nyashanu reports, black farmers who had benefitted are bitter, as they stand to lose their homes. #Zimbabwe #WhiteFarmers #BlackFarmers