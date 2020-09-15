BizTech Share

UN calls on governments to support Eurasian SMEs | Money Talks

Big corporations get plenty of attention from investors and governments, but it's small businesses that form the backbone of any economy. And the burden of a global pandemic has proven too much for moms and pops to bear, particularly in the Eurasian region. The United Nations is calling on governments to provide more support for the sector to ensure a stable recovery. We unpacked this with Agi Veres here in Istanbul. She's the United Nations Development Programme's deputy regional director for Europe and Central Asia. #UN #SMEs #Covid19