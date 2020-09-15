POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rising COVID-19 cases hurt global oil demand outlook | Money Talks
07:18
BizTech
Rising COVID-19 cases hurt global oil demand outlook | Money Talks
Rising COVID-19 cases in many countries and trade tensions between some of the world's largest economies are expected to continue bearing down on global oil demand this year, according to the International Energy Agency. That could push down fuel prices that have already dropped by more than 40-percent this year. It could also derail efforts to revive the economies of oil exporting countries. Mobin Nasir reports. Neil Atkinson is the Head of Oil Industry and Markets Division at the International Energy Agency. He spoke to us from Paris. #Covid19 #globaloildemand #InternationalEnergyAgency
September 15, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?