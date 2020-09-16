POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bahrain and UAE sign agreement with Israel in Washington
Bahrain and UAE sign agreement with Israel in Washington
The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have signed a landmark deal in Washington to normalise ties with Israel. US President Donald Trump has called it the 'dawn of a new Middle East' and believes other nations in the region will follow suit. But Palestinians, see it as a betrayal. Leone Lakhani has more from Washington. UAE-Israel Deal 👉 http://trt.world/1q52 Palestine: Nakba Day 🇵🇸 👉 http://trt.world/1q46 #Bahrain #UAE #PeaceTreaty
September 16, 2020
