Facebook faces Federal Trade Commission anti-trust probe | | Money Talks

The US Federal Trade Commission is reportedly preparing an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, for using its market dominance to stifle competition. If found guilty, the social media giant may be forced to spin-off parts of its business. The company is also under pressure for allowing hate speech to spread on its platforms, which include Instagram and WhatsApp. Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan and several other celebrities have frozen their social media accounts for 24 hours, to draw attention to Facebook's inaction against online hate speech and misinformation. For more on this, Santosh Rao joined us from New Jersey. He's head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #Facebook #FederalTradeCommission #AntiTrustProbe