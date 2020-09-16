POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Facebook faces Federal Trade Commission anti-trust probe | | Money Talks
06:37
BizTech
Facebook faces Federal Trade Commission anti-trust probe | | Money Talks
The US Federal Trade Commission is reportedly preparing an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, for using its market dominance to stifle competition. If found guilty, the social media giant may be forced to spin-off parts of its business. The company is also under pressure for allowing hate speech to spread on its platforms, which include Instagram and WhatsApp. Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan and several other celebrities have frozen their social media accounts for 24 hours, to draw attention to Facebook's inaction against online hate speech and misinformation. For more on this, Santosh Rao joined us from New Jersey. He's head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #Facebook #FederalTradeCommission #AntiTrustProbe
September 16, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?