EU Commission promises 55% reduction in emissions by 2030 | Money Talks

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has delivered her first State of the Union address. It was her chance to layout out her policy ambitions for the future but also to look back at how the EU has responded to its challenges, including the global health pandemic. And the climate crisis is also set to be one of Von der Leyen's signature causes. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. For more on this, Mario Holzner joined us from Vienna. He is the executive director of the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies. #EUcommission #ClimateCrisis #EUGreenDeal