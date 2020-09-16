POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU Commission President delivers 'state of the union' speech
World
EU Commission President delivers 'state of the union' speech
Vaccines, East Mediterranean tensions and Brexit. Just some of the topics discussed as EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen delivered her annual State of the Union speech. It was her chance to lay out out her policy ambitions for the future, but also to look back at how the Union has responded to its challenges. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. EU Recovery Fund 🇪🇺 👉 http://trt.world/16gy #vonderleyen #eustateofspeech #eu
September 16, 2020
