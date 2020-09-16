POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hi-tech ship launched on 400th anniversary of Mayflower
02:36
World
Hi-tech ship launched on 400th anniversary of Mayflower
400 years ago, this wooden ship behind me named the Mayflower set sail from an English port and changed the history of two continents. It was carrying a group of European Puritan settlers bound for a new life across the Atlantic Ocean. Today they are recreating the journey but in a rather more modern vessel. This Mayflower will however have no crew or passengers and will cross the sea powered by sun - as well as the wind. Sarah Morice reports. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #mayflower #mayfloweanniversary #newmayflower
September 16, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?