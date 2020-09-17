BizTech Share

UK rail companies eager to welcome commuters on board again | Money Talks

In the UK, train services are ramping up, but it's not quite full steam ahead just yet, with signs of a modest rise in demand. Reluctance to travel during a pandemic and more people working from home has had a big impact on the rail industry. Companies have received $4.6 billion of taxpayer support to stay afloat. But they need commuters to come back. Natalie Powell reports.