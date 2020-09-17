Low borrowing costs drive global surge in IPOs | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The world may be in the grip of a pandemic- induced economic crisis, but that hasn't stopped 14 companies from launching their shares on US stock markets this week. That's the highest weekly tally for initial public offerings since 2014. And many more firms could be taking the same route, thanks to historic low interest rates and record investments in equity markets. Laila Humairah reports. For more on this, Art Hogan joined us from Boston. He's chief market strategist at National Securities. #IPOs #LowBorrowingCosts #USstockmarkets
September 17, 2020
