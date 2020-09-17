BizTech Share

South Africa eases restrictions as new COVID-19 cases fall | Money Talks

More than 600,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in South Africa, more than any other country on the continent. That's led to huge job cuts and rising poverty in a nation that was already in crisis before the pandemic began. The government is now finalising a recovery plan that would address the effects of the coronavirus outbreak and aim to overcome economic hurdles that have hobbled the country for years. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Thea Fourie in Johannesburg. She's the team lead for Sub-Saharan Africa at IHS Markit. #SouthAfrica #CoronavirusRestrictions #Panemic