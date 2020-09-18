POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
​Turkey's Booming Gaming Industry
13:28
World
​Turkey's Booming Gaming Industry
The coronavirus pandemic has been a disaster for many business but the gaming industry in Turkey is raking in serious money. American gaming giant Zynga recently bought Turkish firm Rollic Games, founded just 21 months ago, for $168 million. Zynga had acquired another Turkish mobile gaming company, Peak, for $1.8 billion in June. So, what led to these acquisitions and what's next for this thriving sector? ​​Ozgur Karayalçın ​Business Development Director at VLMedia ​Hendrik Lesser ​CEO of Remote Control Productions
September 18, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?