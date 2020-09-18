POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are cities developing fast enough to become smart cities?
04:40
World
Are cities developing fast enough to become smart cities?
The smartest city in the world this year is Singapore. The annual list published by the Smart City Index has six European cities in the top ten, two from Asia, plus Auckland and New York. The authors of the report based their judgement on what local residents thought of their cities. They asked questions on five main topics: health and safety, mobility, activities, opportunities, and governance. Christos Cabolis, from the IMD World Competitiveness Center who co-authored the report explains. #Smartcities #Singapore #NewYork
September 18, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?