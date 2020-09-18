World Share

Are cities developing fast enough to become smart cities?

The smartest city in the world this year is Singapore. The annual list published by the Smart City Index has six European cities in the top ten, two from Asia, plus Auckland and New York. The authors of the report based their judgement on what local residents thought of their cities. They asked questions on five main topics: health and safety, mobility, activities, opportunities, and governance. Christos Cabolis, from the IMD World Competitiveness Center who co-authored the report explains. #Smartcities #Singapore #NewYork