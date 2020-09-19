POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Has the EU Failed Refugees Under Its Care?
05:01
World
Has the EU Failed Refugees Under Its Care?
The Greek island of #Lesvos, once a vacation paradise, has turned into hell on earth. There are now 12,500 people without shelter after a fire devastated #Moria refugee camp, according to Amnesty International. #Refugees are asking for help to get to other parts of Europe but Greece has shut its borders, in direct contradiction with the values the EU was built on. So, how did we get here? We examine Greece's double standards on human rights.​ Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
September 19, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?