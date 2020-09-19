World Share

Record ice melting in the Arctic region threatens wildlife

Ice in the Arctic region is melting more every year. The latest evidence suggests this year's summer ice cover will be the smallest on record, and climate change is to blame. The heating of the earth's atmosphere is melting the ice from above, but it's now also under attack from below as water temperatures rise. The change threatens a dramatic and irreversible transformation for the region's wildlife. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. Climate Change 👉http://trt.world/ClimateChange #ClimateChange #TheArctic #IceMelting