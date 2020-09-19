POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pro-democracy protestors march against monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand
Pro-democracy protestors march against monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand
Massive pro-democracy protests organised by university students have taken place in Bangkok, Thailand. Tens of thousands marched to demand reforms to the monarchy and the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-O-cha. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #ThailandProtests #BangkokProtests #ThailandDemocracy
September 19, 2020
