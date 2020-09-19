World Share

Pro-democracy protestors march against monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand

Massive pro-democracy protests organised by university students have taken place in Bangkok, Thailand. Tens of thousands marched to demand reforms to the monarchy and the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-O-cha.