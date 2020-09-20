World Share

Giant African Land Snails used in facial therapy treatments

Would you let a giant snail crawl on your face if it made you look years younger? Well if the answer is yes, then get yourself to Jordan in the Middle East. A beauty salon in Amman is offering a snail facial treatment which it claims rejuvenates and plumps the skin. Sarah Morice has the story. and be warned it might give you the heebie jeebies.