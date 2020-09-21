POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pogacar first Slovenian and youngest post-World II champion
Pogacar first Slovenian and youngest post-World II champion
A thrilling conclusion to the Tour de France. It was down to the wire for two Slovenian countrymen, a veteran and a rookie. But it was the youngster who claimed cycling's fabled yellow jersey. Aadel Haleem reports. Watch 'Inside America' ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica #TourDeFrance #Cycling #TadejPogacar
September 21, 2020
