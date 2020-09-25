POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US President Trump approves ByteDance's TikTok deal | Money Talks
BizTech
US President Trump approves ByteDance's TikTok deal | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump has granted approval to a deal that helps social media app TikTok avoid a US ban. Its owner, Chinese technology provider ByteDance, is partnering with US computing firm Oracle and retail giant Walmart. But divergent statements from the White House and ByteDance are raising questions over the terms of the agreement. Mobin Nasir reports. For more we were joined by Santosh Rao in Princeton, New Jersey. He is the head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners #ByteDance #TikTok #Oracle
September 25, 2020
