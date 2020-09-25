POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Global banks exposed in $2T suspicious money scandal | Money Talks
Global banks exposed in $2T suspicious money scandal | Money Talks
Leaked documents show how some of the world's biggest banks have allegedly facilitated the movement of dirty money, despite red flags about the origins of the funds. Thousands of files have been leaked from the US Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. The document dump has been dubbed the FinCEN leak and shows banking giants moving trillions of dollars from terrorists, drug lords and oligarchs under sanctions. Natasha Hussain reports. For more on this, we spoke to Tom Keatinge in Lyndhurst in the UK. He is the director of the Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies at the Royal United Services Institute. We were also joined by Ben Hallman, chief reporter at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in Washington. #GlobalBanks #FinCEN #MoneyScandal
September 25, 2020
