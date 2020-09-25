POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
CELEBRITY ACTIVISM: Does it make a difference?
26:00
World
CELEBRITY ACTIVISM: Does it make a difference?
Get a famous face, get that face to say a few nice words, smile for the camera - and that’s your campaign off to a flying start. Or is it? There are questions now about whether celebrity activism really does help. Guests: Alegria Olmedo Castro Researcher at Oxford University LOCATION: OXFORD, UK Paul Cullen Talent Specialist Margarita Sachkova Digital Marketing Manager at PETA Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
September 25, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?