Fighting For A Justice

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of the staunchest liberals on America's conservative-leaning Supreme Court. Her death has triggered a bitter political battle as whoever names the next justice will likely shape the court for decades. US President Donald Trump says he'll announce his nominee this weekend. But with an election around the corner, would it really be the right call? Guests: Harry Litman Former US Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Malcolm Senior Legal Fellow at The Heritage Foundation Tina Datta Country Director of Republicans Overseas Singapore
September 28, 2020
