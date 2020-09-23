POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tech giants to rein in hate speech to win back advertisers | Money Talks
11:20
BizTech
Tech giants to rein in hate speech to win back advertisers | Money Talks
Some of the world's biggest advertisers could be splurging again on social media after boycotting Facebook, Twitter and Youtube for weeks. As part of a deal, the social media giants have agreed to crack down on hate speech in exchange for assurances from the World Federation of Advertisers that major corporations will resume posting ads on their platforms. For more on this, Nandini Jammi joined us from Washington DC. She's co-founder of Sleeping Giants and an expert in brand safety and digital advertising. And the CEO of the World Federation of Advertisers, Stephan Loerke joined us from Brussels. #TechGiants #Advertisers #HateSpeech
September 23, 2020
