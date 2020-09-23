BizTech Share

Tesla's market cap plunges $50B as 'Battery Day' disappoints | Money Talks

Electric carmaker Tesla promised groundbreaking revelations for its shareholders meeting this year. But even for investors who've priced in the company's history of over-promising and under-delivering, CEO Elon Musk's presentation fell well short of expectations. That sent the firm's shares into a costly tailspin. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, we spoke to Jim Holder. He's the editorial director of Autocar in London. #Tesla #BatteryDay #ElonMusk