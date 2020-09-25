World Share

​What Reforms Does the UN Need? | Turkish Defence Industry

​Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the United Nations has failed to respond adequately to the coronavirus pandemic, and singled out the international body's inability to end conflicts and help those fleeing oppression. What reforms are needed in order for the UN to handle global challenges? Plus, in less than two decades, Turkey's defence industry revenue rose to nearly $11 billion from $1 billion, transforming itself from a massive importer of arms to a major innovator and global supplier. We look at what's behind the sector's rapid progress and what more can it achieve. ​ ​Guests: Talha Kose Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University Marco Carnelos Former Italian Ambassador Can Kasapoglu Director of the Defense and Security Program at EDAM Pieter Wezeman Senior Researcher at SIPRI