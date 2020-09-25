September 25, 2020
03:17
03:17
More Videos
Turkey’s communications director: Diplomacy and democracy is needed across the region
Turkey's Directorate of Communications organised "International Conference on Eastern Mediterranean" virtually to put forth Turkey's vision of "equity and cooperation" in the Mediterranean. The keynote speech was delivered by the director of communications, Fahrettin Altun. Turkey-Greece Mediterranean Dispute 👉 http://trt.world/17m8 #Turkey #Mediterranean #BlueHomeland
More Videos