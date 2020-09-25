POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s communications director: Diplomacy and democracy is needed across the region
03:17
World
Turkey’s communications director: Diplomacy and democracy is needed across the region
Turkey's Directorate of Communications organised "International Conference on Eastern Mediterranean" virtually to put forth Turkey's vision of "equity and cooperation" in the Mediterranean. The keynote speech was delivered by the director of communications, Fahrettin Altun. Turkey-Greece Mediterranean Dispute 👉 http://trt.world/17m8 #Turkey #Mediterranean #BlueHomeland
September 25, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?