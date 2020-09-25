POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
2014 violent protests by PKK supporters left 37 dead
The authorities in Turkey have issued 82 arrest warrants against suspects - most of them members of the PKK terror group - who took part in a series of deadly protests six years ago. 37 civilians were killed along with security officers in the violence which hit several Turkish cities. Hundreds more were injured. The protests were sparked after Daesh took control of a border town in northern Syria. Our Diplomatic Correspondent, Hasan Abdullah, has this report. PKK’s child recruitment: Forgotten Children 👉 http://trt.world/1q4s PKK Terror 👉 http://trt.world/16mr #terror #pkk #daesh
September 25, 2020
