Switzerland goes to polls on Sunday for a law on culling wolves

On Sunday, the Swiss will vote in a referendum on a new law giving local governments the power to authorise culls of wild wolves. The alpine state has seen a sharp rise in the number of wolf packs and a steady increase in the loss of livestock. Farmers welcome the move. But many fear the law will go too far and exterminate the wolves. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.