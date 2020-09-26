Switzerland goes to polls on Sunday for a law on culling wolves

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
On Sunday, the Swiss will vote in a referendum on a new law giving local governments the power to authorise culls of wild wolves. The alpine state has seen a sharp rise in the number of wolf packs and a steady increase in the loss of livestock. Farmers welcome the move. But many fear the law will go too far and exterminate the wolves. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #Switzerland #Wolves #Hunting
September 26, 2020
