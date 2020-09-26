POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Germany Doing Enough to Combat Far-Right Extremism?
05:19
Is Germany Doing Enough to Combat Far-Right Extremism?
More than two dozen German security service officers have been suspended for sharing over 100 neo-Nazi images in #WhatsApp groups. But, as we explain, this isn't the first #racist scandal to hit the country's police force. The New York Times reports that far-right extremism has penetrated multiple layers of #German society. So, is the country doing enough to root out this threat? Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
September 26, 2020
