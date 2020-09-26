POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kenya's weightlifter trains daughter and granddaughter for Olympics
01:26
World
Kenya's weightlifter trains daughter and granddaughter for Olympics
In Kenya, weightlifting had predominantly been a man's sport. But that changed in 2012 when Mercy Obiero became the country's first female Olympic weightlifter. Even though she's retired, she is determined to keep the sport in the family, as Adesewa Josh reports. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx Mask Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/16gn #Weightlifting #Kenya #Sportswomen
September 26, 2020
