Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to be new Supreme Court justice

US President Donald Trump has named Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee. Barrett will replace the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump says he believes Barrett's confirmation will be quick and straightforward. If confirmed, Barrett will make history as the youngest justice on the US Supreme Court. But her nomination could spark a bitter confirmation fight in the Senate ahead of November's presidential election. Leone Lakhani reports. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #SupremeCourt #DonaldTrump #RBG