POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to be new Supreme Court justice
01:21
World
Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to be new Supreme Court justice
US President Donald Trump has named Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee. Barrett will replace the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump says he believes Barrett's confirmation will be quick and straightforward. If confirmed, Barrett will make history as the youngest justice on the US Supreme Court. But her nomination could spark a bitter confirmation fight in the Senate ahead of November's presidential election. Leone Lakhani reports. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #SupremeCourt #DonaldTrump #RBG
September 27, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?