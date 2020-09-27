World Share

Switzerland to vote on a law limiting free movement of EU citizens

Switzerland goes to the polls on Sunday to decide, amongst other things - whether to limit the number of European Union citizens who can live and work in the country - a vote that could drastically change the country's relationship with its neighbours. The referendum was due in May but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Mehmet Solmaz has more.