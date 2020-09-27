POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Azerbaijan and Armenia -two former Soviet countries- have long been in conflict
02:32
World
The conflict in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is a longstanding one. Despite numerous diplomatic attempts to find a solution, the issues over the disputed territory remain unresolved. Shamim Chowdhury takes a look at what's led to the current clashes. Armenia and Azerbaijan’s border dispute explained 👉 http://trt.world/1pg7 Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/1pj4 #Azerbaijan #Armenia #SovietCountries
September 27, 2020
