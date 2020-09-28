POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Refugees are desperate to find their way to Europe
02:44
World
The EU has proposed an overhaul of its broken migration and asylum system. The changes will be discussed at a summit this coming week, but some countries are already pushing back on the plan. Stuck in the middle are the refugees. And not all countries are following the protections already guaranteed for asylum seekers, as Semir Sejfovic reports from Turkey's Aegean coast. Refugee Crisis 👉 http://trt.world/1qw8 #EuropeanCommission #Immigration #MediterraneanSea
September 28, 2020
