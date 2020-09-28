World Share

Refugees are desperate to find their way to Europe

The EU has proposed an overhaul of its broken migration and asylum system. The changes will be discussed at a summit this coming week, but some countries are already pushing back on the plan. Stuck in the middle are the refugees. And not all countries are following the protections already guaranteed for asylum seekers, as Semir Sejfovic reports from Turkey's Aegean coast. Refugee Crisis 👉 http://trt.world/1qw8 #EuropeanCommission #Immigration #MediterraneanSea