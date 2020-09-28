World Share

Singapore government tightens up work visa rules for foreigners

As the recession bites in Singapore, the government is tightening up its work visa rules for foreigners. Up until now, the Asian financial centre has attracted international companies by making it easy to do business there. Melanie Ralph finds out whether closing the door to foreign workers could dent the city-state's reputation on the international stage.